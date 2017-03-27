Running for Korean president costs a ...

Running for Korean president costs a fortune

16 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

From the beginning of a presidential campaign, fundraising is one of the most daunting tasks facing each candidate struggling to pay for campaigners, office rental contracts and media advertising, to name a few, observers said Wednesday. Then, a series of questions arise about how much and through what methods presidential hopefuls can raise funds and whether their election-year expenditures can be recouped after the May 9 presidential vote.

