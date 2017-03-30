Raised South Korean Ferry Sewol Heading to Port
A corroding 6,800-ton ferry raised from the bottom of the sea off South Korea last week is now heading to port, where it will be searched for the remains of nine missing passengers from a 2014 sinking that killed 304. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said a heavy lift transport vessel carrying the ferry Sewol departed early Friday and is expected to reach a port in Mokpo in the afternoon.
