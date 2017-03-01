Pyeongtaek: a Us base, Americana in r...

Pyeongtaek: a Us base, Americana in rural South Korea

The commercial area adjacent to the main entrance of the United States' Camp Humphreys military base, is a slice of Americana in the Korean countryside. Most of the signs are in English, the streets are lined with fast-food restaurants, and the street stalls sell french fries and chicken wings beside Korean staples such as blood sausage and rice cakes in red pepper sauce.

