Officials: US Expects Next North Korean Missile Launch Soon
The U.S. military expects another North Korean missile launch in the next several days, American defense officials said Tuesday. The officials said the U.S. has increased its surveillance over the isolated, communist country and has seen a North Korean missile launcher moving around, as well as construction of VIP seating in the eastern coastal city Wonsan.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Mar 10
|BHM5267
|3
|Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ...
|Mar 7
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards
|Mar 1
|slumdog indians
|2
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb 21
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb '17
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy
|Feb '17
|UKRAINE WINS THE ...
|1
|Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre...
|Feb '17
|James
|1
