Officials: US Expects Next North Korean Missile Launch Soon

The U.S. military expects another North Korean missile launch in the next several days, American defense officials said Tuesday. The officials said the U.S. has increased its surveillance over the isolated, communist country and has seen a North Korean missile launcher moving around, as well as construction of VIP seating in the eastern coastal city Wonsan.

Chicago, IL

