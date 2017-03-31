North Korean murder suspects go home ...

North Korean murder suspects go home with victim's body as Malaysia completes swap

Anchorage Daily News

Three North Koreans wanted for questioning over the murder of the estranged half-brother of their country's leader returned home on Friday along with the body of victim Kim Jong Nam after Malaysia agreed a swap deal with the reclusive state. Malaysian police investigating what U.S. and South Korean officials say was an assassination carried out by North Korean agents took statements from the three before they were allowed to leave the country.

Chicago, IL

