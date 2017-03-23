North Korea is ready to conduct a new nuclear test at any time: South Korean official

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is pictured at the Headquarters of Large Combined Unit 966 of the Korean People's Army in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang on March 1, 2017. North Korea has maintained readiness to conduct a new nuclear test at any time, a South Korean military official said on Friday, amid a report of a possible test within days as Pyongyang defies international pressure.

