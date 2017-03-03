North Korea denies poison killed Kim'...

North Korea denies poison killed Kim's half-brother

Read more: Bangor Daily News

A North Korean diplomat said Thursday that Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of ruler Kim Jong Un, probably died of a heart attack, despite Malaysia's finding last week that he was killed by VX nerve agent, one of the world's most toxic substances. Ri Tong Il, a senior North Korean diplomat, told reporters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia's capital - where he's leading a high-level delegation to recover Kim Jong Nam's body - that Kim had a history of heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.

Chicago, IL

