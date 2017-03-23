North Korea denies having Death Camps - " but here's the Proofnorth...

North Korea denies having Death Camps...

North Korea denies having Death Camps

Read more: Daily Star

Behind the bluster is a new UN report, which reveals that at least four North Korean gulags are still in use. An advanced version of the report, seen by Daily Star Online, estimates that 120,000 people remain in these camps.

