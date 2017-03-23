New ESCAP reports highlight regional cooperation

Seoul, Republic of Korea - Regional cooperation and integration will be key to implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in East and North-East Asia, according to two new reports launched by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific today, in partnership with the World Federation of United Nations Associations . The reports, 'Achieving Sustainable Development Goals in East and North-East Asia' and 'Unlocking the Potential for East and North-East Asian Regional Economic Cooperation and Integration,' highlight significant challenges facing the subregion, where a large number of people still live in poverty and socio-economic inequalities continue to grow.

