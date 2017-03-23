New ESCAP reports highlight regional ...

New ESCAP reports highlight regional cooperation

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

Seoul, Republic of Korea - Regional cooperation and integration will be key to implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in East and North-East Asia, according to two new reports launched by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific today, in partnership with the World Federation of United Nations Associations . The reports, 'Achieving Sustainable Development Goals in East and North-East Asia' and 'Unlocking the Potential for East and North-East Asian Regional Economic Cooperation and Integration,' highlight significant challenges facing the subregion, where a large number of people still live in poverty and socio-economic inequalities continue to grow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... 4 hr jonjedi 69
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... Mar 10 BHM5267 3
News Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ... Mar 7 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards Mar 1 slumdog indians 2
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb '17 Prophet Atlantis 1
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy Feb '17 UKRAINE WINS THE ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,158 • Total comments across all topics: 279,835,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC