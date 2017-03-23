Nearly 2m overseas Koreans eligible t...

Nearly 2m overseas Koreans eligible to vote in presidential election

13 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

Nearly 2 million overseas South Koreans will be allowed to vote in the country's upcoming presidential election, the election watchdog said Friday. According to the National Election Commission, there were about 1.98 million overseas South Koreans eligible to vote in the May 9 presidential election.

Chicago, IL

