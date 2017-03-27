Nam's body still in Malaysia amid talk of deal with North Korea

A Malaysian policeman closes the gate of the forensics wing of the Hospital Kuala Lumpur, where the body of Kim Jong-Nam, half-brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-Un, lies in Kuala Lumpur on March 27, 2017. Photo - AFP A Malaysian policeman closes the gate of the forensics wing of the Hospital Kuala Lumpur, where the body of Kim Jong-Nam, half-brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-Un, lies in Kuala Lumpur on March 27, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.