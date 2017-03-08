Malaysia PM Najib calls for unity ami...

Malaysia PM Najib calls for unity amid North Korea row

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak called for unity on Friday as he tried to bring home nine Malaysians stuck in North Korea amid a growing row over the murder of Kim Jong Nam, while warning Pyongyang not to abuse Malaysia's "hospitality". North Korea barred Malaysians from leaving the country on Tuesday, sparking tit-for-tat action by Malaysia as relations soured over its probe into the Feb. 13 murder of Kim, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... 17 hr BHM5267 3
News Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ... Mar 7 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards Mar 1 slumdog indians 2
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb 21 Prophet Atlantis 1
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb 15 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy Feb 13 UKRAINE WINS THE ... 1
News Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre... Feb 13 James 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,023 • Total comments across all topics: 279,462,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC