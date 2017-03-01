Malaysia expels North Korean envoy after Kim Jong-nam murder
Malaysia has ordered the North Korean envoy out of the country following the murder of Kim Jong-nam, the half brother of North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un. Malaysia said on Saturday it was expelling the North Korean ambassador, escalating a diplomatic row between the two countries over the murder of the estranged half-brother of North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un.
