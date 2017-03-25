Malaysia does not need S. Korea's ass...

Malaysia does not need S. Korea's assistance in Jong-nam probe, says envoy

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is doing well in the investigation into the murder of Kim Jong-nam and does not need assistance from South Korea, the country's ambassador to Malaysia said. "We are just waiting for the outcome," said Dr Yu Hyun-seok when asked if South Korea is assisting Malaysia in the probe.

