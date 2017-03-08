Lawyers: Samsung Heir Denies All Char...

Lawyers: Samsung Heir Denies All Charges in Corruption Scandal

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Lee Jae-yong, a vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., arrives for a hearing at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec, 6, 2016. Samsung lawyers denied Thursday all charges brought against Lee Jae-yong, the billionaire heir to Samsung, in a massive corruption scandal that has ensnared the country's president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ... Mar 7 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards Mar 1 slumdog indians 2
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb 21 Prophet Atlantis 1
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb 15 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy Feb 13 UKRAINE WINS THE ... 1
News Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre... Feb 13 James 1
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Feb 11 Koreano 78
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,860 • Total comments across all topics: 279,437,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC