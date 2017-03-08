Krauthammer's Take: U.S., Chinese, an...

Krauthammer's Take: U.S., Chinese, and Korean Nuclear Capabilities Creating a 'Tinderbox'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: National Review Online

With the Chinese seeing how aggressive Trump will be following the accommodating Obama administration, Charles Krauthammer said that missile defense is a central concern, and it may greatly upset China if the U.S. uses such a defense system to protect South Korea from the Kim regime's missiles: The worrisome thing here is the outside partner. This is not just a three sided game, North Korea, South Korea, and the U.S. - it's the Chinese reaction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... Fri BHM5267 3
News Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ... Mar 7 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards Mar 1 slumdog indians 2
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb 21 Prophet Atlantis 1
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb 15 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy Feb 13 UKRAINE WINS THE ... 1
News Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre... Feb 13 James 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,733 • Total comments across all topics: 279,486,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC