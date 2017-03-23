Kraiburg TPE expands in South Korea

Kraiburg TPE expands in South Korea

Kraiburg TPE has opened a new sales office in Seoul "to accommodate rapid growth" in the market, the thermoplastic elastomers supplier said in a March 22 news release. The office was opened in the South Korean capital in January as the company looked to meet what it called "escalating demand for premium TPE products in the Asia Pacific region."

Chicago, IL

