Kraiburg TPE expands in South Korea
Kraiburg TPE has opened a new sales office in Seoul "to accommodate rapid growth" in the market, the thermoplastic elastomers supplier said in a March 22 news release. The office was opened in the South Korean capital in January as the company looked to meet what it called "escalating demand for premium TPE products in the Asia Pacific region."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|3 hr
|jonjedi
|47
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Mar 10
|BHM5267
|3
|Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ...
|Mar 7
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards
|Mar 1
|slumdog indians
|2
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb '17
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb '17
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy
|Feb '17
|UKRAINE WINS THE ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC