Korean palaces to open night tour programs starting next month
With spring just around the corner, Korean palaces will open up for people who'd love to enjoy a night view of historic palaces in Seoul, the Cultural Heritage Administration said Wednesday. The CHA will run night tour programs for Gyeongbok Palace and Changgyeong Palace on the third and fourth weeks from April to September, except for May-June for Gyeongbok and August-September for Changgyeong when construction is scheduled to improve lighting facilities.
