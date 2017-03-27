Korean foreign ministry gets several DDoS attacks from China
The website of South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has come under several cyberattacks originating from China but little damage has been reported so far, the ministry said Tuesday. "Several on-and-off DDoS attack attempts originating from China have taken place on websites including that of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," ministry spokesman Cho June-hyuck said in a press briefing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|10 hr
|jonjedi
|74
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Mar 10
|BHM5267
|3
|Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ...
|Mar 7
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards
|Mar 1
|slumdog indians
|2
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb '17
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb '17
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy
|Feb '17
|UKRAINE WINS THE ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC