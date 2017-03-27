Korean foreign ministry gets several ...

Korean foreign ministry gets several DDoS attacks from China

5 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

The website of South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has come under several cyberattacks originating from China but little damage has been reported so far, the ministry said Tuesday. "Several on-and-off DDoS attack attempts originating from China have taken place on websites including that of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," ministry spokesman Cho June-hyuck said in a press briefing.

Chicago, IL

