Korean artists to perform at SXSW, TGE

Korean artists to perform at SXSW, TGE

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

Korean artists pose for a photo during Wednesday's press conference in Seoul for the K-Pop Night Out at the SXSW and TGE. From hip-hop and punk to idol singers, artists of different genres are set to showcase Korea's musical offerings at the upcoming South by Southwest festival in the US and at UK's The Great Escape festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards 10 hr Ram 1
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb 21 Prophet Atlantis 1
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb 15 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy Feb 13 UKRAINE WINS THE ... 1
News Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre... Feb 13 James 1
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Feb 11 Koreano 78
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. NASA
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,684 • Total comments across all topics: 279,234,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC