Korean Air launches Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on domestic route
Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's top flag carrier, said Sunday that its new Boeing 787-9 passenger jet has started service on a domestic route. Late last month, the airline introduced the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, the latest of its series, with 50 percent of its body made of reinforced carbon fiber that makes it lighter and thus more efficient than most conventional aircraft.
