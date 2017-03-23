Japan protests South Korean plan to a...

Japan protests South Korean plan to a conduct military drill near disputed isles

Japan has lodged a protest with South Korea over its plan to conduct a military drill around the Seoul-controlled, Tokyo-claimed islets in the Sea of Japan, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday. The drill, starting next Monday, "is unacceptable in light of our country's stance regarding the sovereignty of Takeshima," Kishida told reporters, referring to the islets known as Dokdo in South Korea.

