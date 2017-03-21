Japan or China? The country South Koreans dislike more
The row between Seoul and Beijing over the deployment of a US missile defence system has seen China overtake former coloniser Japan in the ranking of South Koreans' least favoured countries, a survey shows. Japan has consistently been Southerners' most disliked country after North Korea, mainly due to disputes over Tokyo's wartime atrocities including the use of up to 200,000 Korean women as sexual slaves for Japanese troops.
