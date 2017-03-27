How Samsung will keep the Galaxy S8 f...

How Samsung will keep the Galaxy S8 from catching fire - CNET

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: CNET News.com

From tweaks to the battery to a more stringent testing process, Samsung is pulling out all the stops to ensure a safer phone. The battery inside the clear glass case starts to smoke and then turns red hot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CNET News.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... Mar 28 fingers mcgurke 67
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... Mar 10 BHM5267 3
News Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ... Mar 7 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards Mar 1 slumdog indians 2
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb '17 Prophet Atlantis 1
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy Feb '17 UKRAINE WINS THE ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,439 • Total comments across all topics: 279,963,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC