How an American bishop became a Korea...

How an American bishop became a Korean martyr

12 hrs ago

Bishop Patrick James Byrne was born in the United States, but he died on a forced march in the harsh Korean snows under the watch of communist soldiers. "Bishop Byrne is one of the unsung heroes of Maryknoll," Father Raymond Finch , Superior General of the Maryknoll Society , told CNA.

Chicago, IL

