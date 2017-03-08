Harried professor and dad in viral BB...

Harried professor and dad in viral BBC video is a former Ohioan

Robert Kelly, the professor whose children adorably burst in on his live BBC World TV interview about the ousted president of South Korea, spent at least 17 years in Ohio before becoming an accidental internet sensation. Kelly, now an associate professor at Pusan National University , was being asked about how Park Geun-hye's impeachment would affect the balance of power in East Asia when his toddler daughter jauntily danced into the room.

