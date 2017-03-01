Global shares lower as investors await Fed chair's speech
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of _ Global shares slipped Friday as investors awaited a speech by Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen later in the day. Markets in Hong Kong and Shanghai lost ground ahead of Sunday's opening of the annual session of the National People's Congress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards
|Wed
|slumdog indians
|2
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb 21
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb 15
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy
|Feb 13
|UKRAINE WINS THE ...
|1
|Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre...
|Feb 13
|James
|1
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Feb 11
|Koreano
|78
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Norm
|230
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC