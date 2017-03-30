Future of Asian luxury cars, electric vehicles at auto show
South Korea's largest auto show provides a look at the future of Asian premium cars and electric vehicles, as well as efforts by Asian auto and tech companies to catch up in the field of autonomous driving. The biennial Seoul Motor Show opens Friday in Goyang, north of Seoul, for a 10-day run.
