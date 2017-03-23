French school left devastated by Lond...

French school left devastated by London terror attack lost former pupil in Bataclan horror

13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

Three boys from St Joseph's in the seaside town of Concarneau, Brittany, were seriously injured when a car ploughed into them on Westminster Bridge. The boys, aged between 15 and 16, were with the group of around 35 students on the bridge when the attack happened.

