French election: Top candidates trade barbs in first debate
The conservative candidate Francois Fillon, who has been beset by a scandal, is at 17 percent while the two leftist candidates, the Socialist Benoit Hamon and Jean-Luc Melenchon of the far left, are both at 12 percent with the former losing 4 points and the latter unchanged in the last two weeks. Hamon described Le Pen's attitude as "sickening" after she described French schools as "a daily nightmare", so unsafe that pupils attend with "fear in their stomachs".
