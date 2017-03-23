Filmart: South Korea's Finecut Inks D...

Filmart: South Korea's Finecut Inks Deals for 'House of the Disappeared'

13 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

The mystery thriller starring 'Lost' star Yunjin Kim was pre-sold to multiple territories, while additional deals were sturck for Kim Ki-duk's 'The Net' and Warner Bros. Local Productions' 'The Age of Shadows.'

Chicago, IL

