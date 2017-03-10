Failed North Korean missile exploded ...

Failed North Korean missile exploded 'within seconds,' US says

10 hrs ago

US officials confirmed North Korea had attempted to launch a missile near Kalma, on the country's east coast, but early reports suggest it failed. "South Korea and the US are aware of the missile launch and to their knowledge North Korea's missile was not successfully launched," South Korea's Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

