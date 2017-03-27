Exclusive: Malaysia mistook slain Kim...

Exclusive: Malaysia mistook slain Kim Jong Nam for South Korean

Malaysian authorities wrongly identified the slain half-brother of North Korea's leader as a South Korean national and first alerted Seoul's embassy in Kuala Lumpur soon after his death, sources familiar with the incident told Reuters. The police error did have a silver lining: It enabled Seoul to quickly inform Kuala Lumpur the dead man was probably Kim Jong Nam, half-brother to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

