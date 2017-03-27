Dozens Of Dogs Rescued From South Korean Meat Farm Arrive In U.S.
"She doesn't know it yet but she'll have a soft warm bed for the rest of her life now," a worker said. Dozens of dogs rescued from a South Korean dog meat farm are destined for lives of belly rubs and squeaky toys after being flown to shelters in the U.S. over the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|6 hr
|jonjedi
|74
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Mar 10
|BHM5267
|3
|Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ...
|Mar 7
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards
|Mar 1
|slumdog indians
|2
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb '17
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb '17
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy
|Feb '17
|UKRAINE WINS THE ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC