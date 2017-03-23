Double gold winner, 93, gets hero's w...

Double gold winner, 93, gets hero's welcome on return to city

Cheung Suet-ling says she only took up the sport last year because her daughter was an athlete and convinced her to participate But Cheung Suet-ling, Hong Kong's oldest contestant at the recent indoor World Masters Athletics Championships in Daegu, South Korea, says she will continue to participate in masters sporting events as long as she's able to. While Hong Kong has won gold medals at outdoor masters events before, the nonagenarian brought sporting pride to the city last Tuesday after earning its first gold medal at an indoor event .

Chicago, IL

