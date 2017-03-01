Dolphin activists stand against new a...

Dolphin activists stand against new aquarium in South Korea

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

In the wake of the death of a bottlenose dolphin in the South Korean city of Ulsan, Busan's brand-new aquarium project is drawing criticism from animal rights activists. A mega-sized ocean park, called Osiria, scheduled to open in 2019, will house an ocean hotel and an aquarium for dolphins, according to the city's website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards Wed slumdog indians 2
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb 21 Prophet Atlantis 1
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb 15 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy Feb 13 UKRAINE WINS THE ... 1
News Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre... Feb 13 James 1
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Feb 11 Koreano 78
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,665 • Total comments across all topics: 279,260,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC