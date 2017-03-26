Dogs arrive in NY from South Korea, saved from slaughter
A dog meat farm in South Korea is missing 46 dogs that arrived Sunday at New York's Kennedy Airport after being rescued. Dogs arrive in NY from South Korea, saved from slaughter A dog meat farm in South Korea is missing 46 dogs that arrived Sunday at New York's Kennedy Airport after being rescued.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|45 min
|jonjedi
|72
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Mar 10
|BHM5267
|3
|Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ...
|Mar 7
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards
|Mar 1
|slumdog indians
|2
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb '17
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb '17
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy
|Feb '17
|UKRAINE WINS THE ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC