Death by Anti-Aircraft Guns: Seoul Says North Korea Executed Five Security Officials
North Korea executed five senior security officials for making false reports that enraged the communist country's leader Kim Jung Un, according to South Korean lawmakers. According to two lawmakers briefed by South Korea's National Intelligence Service , the five security officials were working under the command of the recently terminated state security chief Kim Won Hong.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBlaze.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards
|Wed
|slumdog indians
|2
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb 21
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb 15
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy
|Feb 13
|UKRAINE WINS THE ...
|1
|Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre...
|Feb 13
|James
|1
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Feb 11
|Koreano
|78
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Norm
|230
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC