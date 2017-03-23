Citibank expands WM service in Korea
Citibank Korea has been expanding its global network-based wealth management service to differentiate its customer service in the South Korean financial market, the bank said Sunday. The Korean unit of the US bank opened its largest wealth management center in Cheongdam-dong, an affluent neighborhood in southern Seoul, last December.
