BI foils entry of South Korean fugitive
THE Bureau of Immigration has banned from entering the country a South Korean fugitive wanted for his alleged involvement in a multi-million dollar illegal online gaming business in Cambodia. According to BI Commissioner Jaime Morente, Jurng Wook Yi, 56, was placed in BI's blacklist of undesirable aliens after he attempted to enter the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on February 11 aboard a Philippine Airlines flight from Incheon.
Discussions
|Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards
|Wed
|slumdog indians
|2
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb 21
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb 15
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy
|Feb 13
|UKRAINE WINS THE ...
|1
|Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre...
|Feb 13
|James
|1
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Feb 11
|Koreano
|78
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Norm
|230
