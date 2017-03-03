BI foils entry of South Korean fugitive

THE Bureau of Immigration has banned from entering the country a South Korean fugitive wanted for his alleged involvement in a multi-million dollar illegal online gaming business in Cambodia. According to BI Commissioner Jaime Morente, Jurng Wook Yi, 56, was placed in BI's blacklist of undesirable aliens after he attempted to enter the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on February 11 aboard a Philippine Airlines flight from Incheon.

