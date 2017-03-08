Asia Universities Summit to open in S...

Asia Universities Summit to open in South Korea

A meeting of major universities in Asia will be held in University of Ulsan in the namesake city next week to discuss ways to strengthen university-industry collaboration, a university official said Thursday. "The Asia Universities Summit will open Tuesday for a three-day run under the title of 'Forging the future -- building stronger alliances between universities and industry,'" the official said, adding that Times Higher Education, a British higher education specialist magazine, is the event's organizer.

