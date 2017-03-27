Analysts: Trump Could Target South Ko...

Analysts: Trump Could Target South Korea for Currency Manipulation

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

South Korean economic reforms, made in part to minimize the impact of a potential international financial crisis, make it a likely target for charges of illegal currency manipulation by the United States. There is growing concern in South Korea and in other emerging markets that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump will use allegations of currency manipulation to force trade concessions as part of his economic agenda to give American manufactures a greater competitive advantage in international markets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... Tue fingers mcgurke 81
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... Mar 10 BHM5267 3
News Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ... Mar 7 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards Mar 1 slumdog indians 2
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb '17 Prophet Atlantis 1
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy Feb '17 UKRAINE WINS THE ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,389 • Total comments across all topics: 279,918,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC