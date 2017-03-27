Analysts: Trump Could Target South Korea for Currency Manipulation

South Korean economic reforms, made in part to minimize the impact of a potential international financial crisis, make it a likely target for charges of illegal currency manipulation by the United States. There is growing concern in South Korea and in other emerging markets that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump will use allegations of currency manipulation to force trade concessions as part of his economic agenda to give American manufactures a greater competitive advantage in international markets.

