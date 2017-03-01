Alzheimer's And Dementia Research Update: New Drug Approach Destroys Hallmark Disease Protein
We don't completely understand the pathology behind Alzheimer's, one of America's most deadly diseases, but we do know that proteins called amyloid-I2 peptide play a major role in how it develops. For years, scientists have tried to target these proteins, and halt the disease's progression.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical Daily.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards
|Mar 1
|slumdog indians
|2
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb 21
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb 15
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy
|Feb 13
|UKRAINE WINS THE ...
|1
|Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre...
|Feb 13
|James
|1
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Feb 11
|Koreano
|78
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Norm
|230
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC