Alzheimer's And Dementia Research Upd...

Alzheimer's And Dementia Research Update: New Drug Approach Destroys Hallmark Disease Protein

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Medical Daily

We don't completely understand the pathology behind Alzheimer's, one of America's most deadly diseases, but we do know that proteins called amyloid-I2 peptide play a major role in how it develops. For years, scientists have tried to target these proteins, and halt the disease's progression.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards Mar 1 slumdog indians 2
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb 21 Prophet Atlantis 1
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb 15 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy Feb 13 UKRAINE WINS THE ... 1
News Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre... Feb 13 James 1
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Feb 11 Koreano 78
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,875 • Total comments across all topics: 279,298,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC