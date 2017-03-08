A look at S.Korea's looming president...

A look at S.Korea's looming presidential impeachment verdict

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of - South Korean President Park Geun-hye finds out Friday whether a court will remove her from office over a corruption scandal or allow her to complete her term. Following weeks of protests that saw millions take to the streets, South Korea's opposition-controlled parliament voted to impeach Park in December amid suspicions that she colluded with a confidante to filch from companies and allowed the friend to secretly manipulate state affairs.

