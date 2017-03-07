9 Koreans Nabbed on Philippines Sex Tour

9 Koreans Nabbed on Philippines Sex Tour

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Chosun Ilbo

Nine Korean men have been arrested in the Philippines in connection with a sex tour to the island of Cebu. They were arrested in a villa in the Central Visayas region on Saturday, according to the Foreign Ministry in Seoul on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chosun Ilbo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ... 15 hr Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards Mar 1 slumdog indians 2
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb 21 Prophet Atlantis 1
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb 15 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy Feb 13 UKRAINE WINS THE ... 1
News Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre... Feb 13 James 1
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Feb 11 Koreano 78
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,965 • Total comments across all topics: 279,388,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC