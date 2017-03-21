3 Previous South Korean Presidents Al...

3 Previous South Korean Presidents Also Faced Legal Proceedings

10 hrs ago

South Korean prosecutors began questioning ousted president Park Geun-hye on Tuesday as a criminal suspect in a widening corruption investigation. . Park, 65, became South Korea's first democratically elected president to be removed from office this month when the Constitutional Court upheld her impeachment by parliament.

Chicago, IL

