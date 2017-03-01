2 training runs on the 2018 Olympic c...

2 training runs on the 2018 Olympic course, 2 wins for Vonn

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

The 32-year-old Vonn's return from injury is still on track as she prepares for Saturday's World Cup downhill at the venue for the Pyeongchang Games, where she won training runs on back-to-back days. In bright sunshine and mild conditions in the Pyeongchang region of South Korea on Friday, Vonn finished the 2.7-kilometer course 0.10 ahead of Ilka Stuhec, the world downhill champion from Slovenia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards Mar 1 slumdog indians 2
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb 21 Prophet Atlantis 1
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb 15 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy Feb 13 UKRAINE WINS THE ... 1
News Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre... Feb 13 James 1
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Feb 11 Koreano 78
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,389 • Total comments across all topics: 279,290,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC