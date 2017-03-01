2 training runs on the 2018 Olympic course, 2 wins for Vonn

The 32-year-old Vonn's return from injury is still on track as she prepares for Saturday's World Cup downhill at the venue for the Pyeongchang Games, where she won training runs on back-to-back days. In bright sunshine and mild conditions in the Pyeongchang region of South Korea on Friday, Vonn finished the 2.7-kilometer course 0.10 ahead of Ilka Stuhec, the world downhill champion from Slovenia.

