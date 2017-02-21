Why Jeju is a popular location for Korean dramas, films

From natural wonders, beaches and stunning landscapes, Jeju Island in South Korea is not only a favorite destination for millions of tourists but it has become a favorite filming location for Korean TV shows and films. In the 2016-2017 Lee Min-Ho and Jun Ji-Hyun drama "The Legend Of The Blue Sea," one scene showed the two stars at Jeju's Maze Land theme park.

