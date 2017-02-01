What Jewish Singles Could Learn from Korean Dating Culture

"I know a great guy for you," wasn't what I had expected to hear the first time I met my language partner over coffee on a frigid winter day in Seoul. But it was something I got used to pretty quickly when I studied abroad in South Korea at 21. After growing up hearing about the "shidduch crisis," Orthodox Judaism's panic over an abundance of eligible women and few ready-to-wed men of similar religiosity, being asked out left and right was quite flattering even though my religious beliefs and personal values keep me from dating outside of the Jewish community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.