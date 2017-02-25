Watch This Heroic Waitress Drag A Monster Goanna Lizard From Restaurant
The video, which has been viewed more than 400,000 times, shows Samia Lila removing the lizard out of Mimosa Wines in New South Wales, as customers cheered her on. You expect to have to polish cutlery, carry three plates at once and deal with people sabotaging food for a free meal as part of the job description.
